Critical Kush seeds are a perfect blend of Critical Mass and OG Kush. Barney’s farm originally bred the resulting authoritative Indica cannabis strain. Critical Kush Feminized seeds are a global sensation and listed as one of the best top 10 Indica strains.



With several techniques to germinate cannabis seeds, Premium Cultivars recommend the paper towel method to germinate your Critical Kush seeds. Not only is the process effective, but you can also easily source the materials needed. Below are the guiding steps for the paper towel method.



Assemble everything you need for the process. That includes Critical Kush seeds, paper towels, bottled or purified water, two plates, and a pair of tweezers.

Wet two paper towels and carefully drain the excess water

Place one paper towel onto a plate and reserve the other for later use

Place your Critical Kush seeds on the paper towel, ensuring an inch distance between each seed.

Use the other damp paper towel to cover the seeds and add water if necessary.

Check the plate’s surface for excess water and drain, if any.

Place a second plate over the first one and store the dish in a dark, warm place like a cupboard for 72 hours.

The seeds should not dry out, so regularly check on them and add water if necessary.

Once the seeds sprout, pick them carefully using a pair of tweezers and transfer them to a growing medium.

