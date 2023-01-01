Do-Si-Dos seeds have swiftly gained popularity among growers and smokers across the United States. These Feminized cannabis seeds, which originated in Portland, Oregon, are a recreational favorite in Colorado and can now be found in dispensaries and coffee shops worldwide. Furthermore, Do-Si-Dos seeds were created by crossing OGKB (OG Kush Breath), Girl Scout Cookies phenotype with Face Off OG.



Premium Cultivars suggests the paper towel method for planting your Do-Si-Dos seeds among the several germination options available. The paper towel method is unquestionably the simplest and most cost-effective germination method, as the necessary items are commonly obtainable at home. Here’s a step-by-step illustration of how it operates:



Gather your Do-Si-Dos seeds, a bottle of distilled water, a clean dinner plate, a few paper towels, and tweezers.

Wet one of the paper towel sheets with water, but do not saturate it.

Pick your cannabis seeds with your tweezers and set them on the damp paper towel.

Arrange your Do-Si-Dos cannabis seeds neatly on the paper towel, allowing at least 1 inch between each one.

Cover them with the rest of the paper towel sheets.

Put them somewhere warm and dark, like a drawer or cabinet.

Allow them to rest for 24 hours.

Check on the Feminized seeds regularly and add water as needed.

With your tweezers, carefully transplant your Do-Si-Dos Feminized cannabis seeds to their growth media after a taproot appears.

