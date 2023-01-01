You’ve probably heard of the parent strains to Donny Burger strain, two of the most effective on the market. Donny Burger is an Indica-dominant cross between GMO strain and Han-Solo Burger.



Growing your own Donny Burger seeds at home may be fun and practical to have your supply on hand. You may want to germinate your strain seeds inside due to bad weather in your area or a lack of green space in your garden. Getting a strong start is critical to the growth of your cannabis seeds. Germinating Donny Burger strain seeds before growing them will assist in sorting out viable seeds from non-viable seeds. To get a solid start, germinate your Donny Burger cannabis seeds utilizing the paper towel technique before growing. Here are the procedures to take for effective germination;



Start by collecting the necessary supplies, including some Donny Burger seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.

Dampen the paper towels and wring them out to remove any extra water.

Put one paper towel on the plate and save the other for later use.

Spread the Donny Burger strains out on a paper towel. Make sure the strain seeds are not touching.

Wrap the seeds with the second paper towel, then add some water, careful not to get them too wet.

Examine for excess water. Look for standing water beneath the plate.

Place the plate somewhere dark, preferably in a cabinet. Keep the dish away from sunlight.

Soak the Donny Burger strain seeds for 20-120 hours, adding water as needed.

After the strain seeds sprout, carefully select the viable seeds with tweezers and move them to potting soil for growing.



