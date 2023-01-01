Gelonade is a Sativa-leaning hybrid cannabis strain. Its progenitor strains are Gelato #41 and Lemon Tree, and it is related to legends like Chemdawg, Durban Poison, Girl Scout Cookies (GSC), and OG Kush.



Growers that use Gelonade seeds should expect to receive better nuggets. Premium Cultivars recommends sprouting on paper towels for up to five days before planting. Many gardeners utilize this strategy using ordinary home things such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. To germinate your Gelonade seeds rapidly, use this 9-step paper towel procedure.



Prepare a dinner plate, paper towels, bottled or cleaned water, tweezers, and a clean work area.

Before beginning germination, ensure you have two moist paper towels on hand. Then squeeze off any excess water.

Using tweezers, spread the Gelonade seeds approximately an inch apart on a paper towel.

Place a second paper towel over your cannabis seeds and water as needed to keep them wet.

Raise the paper towels to examine whether there is any remaining water in the dish. With a wet cloth, remove any leftover streaks.

Place your pot seed dish in a cool, dark place.

Keep an eye on your Gelonade cannabis seeds and keep them wet for the first 24 to 120 hours.

Before planting your Gelonade plants, please wait until the taproots have grown to an inch in length.

Finally, remove your cannabis seeds from their packaging and, using tweezers, place them root-first into your growing medium.



