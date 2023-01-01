God’s Gift strain has a shrouded history, but these seeds are undoubtedly a result of crossing two legendary names – Granddaddy Purple and Kush OG. Its origin and the first person to calibrate this strain remains unknown. God’s Gift strain first appeared in California and gained traction around the West Coast before becoming a global name.



Germinating God’s Gift seeds is relatively easy. Premium cultivars recommend using the paper towel method since it is effective and straightforward. The materials needed for this germination method are also available at home, making this technique cost-effective. Your seeds will be ready to germinate with only nine steps that include:



Assemble all the materials you need. These include paper towels, water, a plate, a pair of tweezers, and God’s Gift Feminized seeds.

Dip the paper towels in water and gently squeeze excess moisture.

Place one damp paper towel on a plate and keep the other for later use.

Arrange your God’s Gift seeds on the plate, ensuring an inch distance between the seeds.

Use the other wet paper towel to cover the plate and add water if necessary.

Lift the paper towel and check beneath the plate for any standing water; drain if any.

Store the plate in a dark, warm place like a closet or drawer for at least three days.

Keep checking on your seeds and add water, so they do not dry out.

Once you see a taproot, carefully use a pair of tweezers to transplant the germinated seeds to a growing medium.

Show more