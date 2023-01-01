Gorilla Cookies Auto seeds are one of the most potent and highest-yielding cannabis that Elev8 Seeds created by crossing two legends: Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) and Gorilla Glue #4. This premium hybrid is 70% Sativa and 30% Indica.



Cannabis seeds germinate when ready with ideal conditions, such as temperature or humidity. However, you can speed up this procedure by germinating your cannabis seeds using the paper towel technique. Beginning your Gorilla Cookies Auto cannabis seeds as seeds is usually daunting initially, but this technique makes the process easier, more effective, and faster. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to germinate your Gorilla Cookies Auto seeds using the paper towel method:



First, you must gather your germination tools, such as distilled water, some Gorilla Cookies Auto seeds, sterile tweezers, paper towels, a spraying bottle, and two dinner plates.

Use the spraying bottle with water to sprinkle some water on the paper towels. Make sure that they are not water-logged.

Carefully place one of the paper towels on the dinner plate. Make sure that it fits correctly!

Pick your Gorilla Cookies Auto seeds using the sterile tweezers and place them on the paper towel (approximately 1-2 inches apart).

After that, carefully place the second paper towel and cover your Gorilla Cookies Auto seeds. Ensure that you do not use pressure since this will move the seeds.

Take your spraying bottle and sprinkle water lightly on each seeds spread. After that, cover them using the second dinner plate.

Keep the set up in a warm place, such as a drawer or cupboard, away from harsh winds and direct sunlight.

Check your Gorilla Cookies Auto seeds regularly to ensure they do not dry up. Add more water lightly, ensuring that they are not water-logged.

You Gorilla Cookies Auto cannabis seeds will take 3-10 days to sprout some roots. When your cannabis seeds effectively germinate, transplant them to your preferred growth medium for optimum development.



