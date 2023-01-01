Hella Jelly, formerly Jelly Rancher, is a Sativa-leaning hybrid strain (70% Sativa/30% Indica). Bred by Humbolt Seed Company, the Hella Jelly strain features incredible quality traits that Sativa fans love.



Germination is the procedure through which a new plant emerges from a seed. Germination rates vary depending on various factors, including the quality of your Hella Jelly strain seeds, the storage conditions, and the method the grower employs. Premium Cultivars recommends germinating your Hella Jelly seeds using paper towels. The nine-step paper towel technique indicated below can be used to germinate these cannabis seeds:



Gather your materials, including your Hella Jelly seeds, tweezers, a dinner plate, and two paper towels.

Dip the paper towels in water and squeeze off any extra.

Cover the dish with the second paper towel.

Lay the Hella Jelly strain seeds on the paper towel about an inch apart.

Cover your Hella Jelly seeds with the other paper towel and add extra water.

Lift the paper towels and drain any excess water on the plate.

Place the plate containing the Hella Jelly strain seeds somewhere dark and warm, like in a closet or cabinet, and make sure they remain wet.

Soak the Hella Jelly cannabis seeds in water for 20-120 hours, adding extra water as needed.

When your seeds develop, use the pair of tweezers to select the viable ones and transfer them to potting soil or your ideal media for development.

