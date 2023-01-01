Breeders originally discovered Hindu Kush Auto seeds in the traverse mountains of Afghanistan and Pakistan, known as the Hindu mountains, which they are named after. They are a result of breeding the original Hindu Kush with ruderalis genetics. After evolving and withstanding harsh mountainous conditions, they made their way into various parts of the world, including America. Hindu Kush is believed to have been circulating among U.S. cannabis users as early as the 1960s. Since these seeds were first introduced into the market, they have gained a lot of prominence and attracted a large fan base. Hindu Kush Auto seeds have then passed their genes onto other hybrid seeds.



Like the more significant part of cannabis seeds, Hindu Kush Auto seeds germinate similarly to other cannabis seeds. There are numerous seed germination methods, but the paper-towel method has consistently been the most effective, and we strongly recommend using it in the germination process.



To achieve better results, follow the instructions below:



Collect all of the materials necessary for successful germination. It is necessary to have water, Hindu Kush seeds, paper towels, tweezers, and two plates.

Soak the paper towels in water for a few minutes before wringing them out.

For the following steps, place one paper towel on a plate and the other in your hand.

Place the Hindu Kush Auto seeds on the towel using tweezers and make sure they are moist. To avoid getting it too wet, use a spraying gun when adding water.

Place the second paper towel over the seeds and check underneath the plate for any leftover water before covering with the second plate.

Check on the seeds every 18 to 24 hours to ensure they are in the ideal germinating conditions and environment.

