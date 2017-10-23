Hindu Kush seeds are named after the 500-mile long mountain range in between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This pure Indica strain is naturally strong with thick coats of trichomes crystals that helps protect the plant against its homeland’s harsh climate.



When germinating your Hindu Kush seeds, you first expose them to air, heat, and water for them to sprout and grow into new plants. However, Premium Cultivars advises cannabis growers to adopt the paper towel method, which is exceedingly easy once you know how to use it. Below are quick guidelines on how to use the paper towel to help germinate your Hindu Kush strain seeds:



First, you will need to get your Hindu Kush Feminized seeds, four paper towels, a couple of dinner plates, and some distilled water.

Wet the paper towels in water, but make sure that no excess water is dripping off.

Place two of the moist paper towels on a plate and leave at least one inch of space between each of the seeds on the towels. Use the other pair of wet paper towels to cover the seeds.

With another plate, cover the towels and store them in a place with temperatures between 70 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Remember to check your Hindu Kush seeds at least once daily – add more water if they start becoming dry.

Within 2 to 10 days, you will notice your seeds start to sprout. Once a taproot emerges, you are now ready to plant your seeds.

Want to know about the Hindu Kush strain before you buy Hindu Kush seeds? Well, read on and find out everything about this legendary landrace.

