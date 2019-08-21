The origins of the Ice Cream Cake seeds are shrouded in a thick cloud of mystery. However, most people believe Ice Cream Cake seeds are a cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 cannabis. Growing Ice Cream Cake seeds will provide you with high-quality cannabis that has received highlife cannabis cup accolades for two years in a row in 2008 and 2009. All you require to know about growing these Indica cannabis seeds is how crucial it is to adhere to grow instructions.



Cannabis growing and usage both provide a sense of accomplishment. Premium Cultivars advises sprouting Ice Cream Cake seeds using a paper towel. You can germinate cannabis seeds, such as Ice Cream Cake seeds, with common home items. You cannot go wrong with this! For example, you’ll need a plate, paper towels, and tweezers. Following these simple steps, using a paper towel, you may germinate your Ice Cream Cake Feminized seeds.



To begin, you’ll need some bottled or sterilized water, as well as some paper towels, in addition to your Ice Cream Cake seeds.

Wring out any excess water with two paper towels.

Place the second sheet of paper towel on top of the plate.

Using tweezers, place the cannabis seeds on the paper towel about an inch apart.

Place another paper towel over your cannabis seedlings and, if required, add extra water.

If there is water on the plate, wipe it with paper towels.

Keep a watch on the cannabis seeds in a dark, warm place away from prying eyes, such as a closet or cabinet.

Your seeds should germinate between 24 and 120 hours.

When the tap roots on your cannabis seeds have developed to about 1 inch in length, it’s time to root them in their supplemental growth media (using tweezers).

Show more