Jealousy strain seeds were bred initially by Seeds Junky genetics and are a product of crossing Gelato 41 with Sherbert B×1. The resulting strain, which got the best of both worlds, is expected to skyrocket in the coming years.



How to Germinate Jealousy Strain Seeds

There are various ways to germinate cannabis seeds – you can place them between cotton balls sprayed with water or a small cup directly into the soil. But Premium Cultivars recommend using the paper towel method as it has a high germination rate. The process is also straightforward and requires simple materials. Below are the steps involved in the paper towel method.



Gather the needed materials; paper towels, water, two plates or a dish with a lid, tweezers, and Jealousy seeds.

Wet the paper towels with water and gently wring out excess water. The paper towels should be damp and not dripping wet.

Place one dump paper towel on a plate or dish and save the other for later use.

Put your cannabis seeds on the plate or dish, spacing the seeds an inch apart from each other.

Use another damp paper towel to cover the seeds and add water in necessary.

Carefully lift the towels to check if there is standing water and drain if any

Use another plate to cover the seeds. If you are using a dish, cover it with its lid

Store the dish or plate in a warm, dark place for about one to three days. Check your seeds regularly and add water so that they don’t dry.

Once your seeds sprout, use your pair of tweezers to transplant them to a growing medium.

Why are Feminized Seeds Better than Regs?

The primary reason why cultivators prefer feminized seeds is that they won’t have to separate male and female plants. Feminized seeds exclusively produce bud-bearing plants, reducing the chances of pollination. Further, you don’t have to cultivate excess seeds to remain with enough plants after removing male ones. These seeds also have a 99% chance of blooming and have reliable and consistent genetics. Feminized seeds are the ideal choice for growers looking for practicality and simplicity.



Growing Jealousy Strain Seeds

Growing Jealousy cannabis seeds is hassle-free as this strain requires little maintenance. This strain is resilient and can thrive in both indoor and outdoor setups. The seeds produce plants that take approximately eight to nine weeks to flower; the harvest is in late October. Jealousy strain has an intoxicating smell, so you want to invest in odor control measures to keep your grow space or garden discreet.



Cultivators use growing techniques such as fimming and low-stress training (LST) to increase production rates. Expect high-yielding crops with popcorn-shaped buds covered in fuzzy trichomes and striking orange pistils.



Should I Grow Jealousy Strain Seeds Indoors or Outdoors?

Jealousy cannabis seeds can thrive in an outdoor or indoor garden.



Growing Jealousy Strain Seeds Indoors

Jealousy strain produce an intense smell which can attract unwanted attention to your grow room. Therefore, invest in odor control measures when cultivating this strain indoors. Expect yields of around 400-450g per square meter when producing this strain indoors.



Growing Jealousy Strain Seeds Outdoors

When grown outdoors, these seeds thrive in warmer climates and can yield as much as 600 to 800g per plant.



How Much Do Jealousy Strain Seeds Yield?

How to Get Better Yields from Jealousy Strain Seeds

Outdoor cultivation of this strain results in more yields. Using the low-stress training technique ensures optimal indoor cultivation.



The Best Grow Medium for Jealousy Strain Seeds

Jealousy cannabis seeds develop ideally in hydroponic systems and nutrient-rich soils.



The Best Climate for Jealousy Strain Seeds

These seeds fare better in warmer climates.

