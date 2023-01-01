Jet Fuel Gelato, often referred to as “Jetlato,” is a cannabis hybrid created by combining High Octane with Jet Fuel.



Germination is the technique through which a new plant develops from a seed. Germination rates vary depending on various factors, including the quality of the cannabis seeds, the circumstances in which the cannabis seeds were stored, and the procedure the grower employs to pop their seeds. Paper towel germination is a simple approach to accelerate seed sprouting! To germinate Jet Fuel Gelato seeds in paper towels, follow these steps:



Prepare your instruments, including two paper towels, a working area (table), a dinner plate, Jet Fuel Gelato seeds, water sprayers, and tweezers.

Using a water sprayer, wet the two paper towels.

Squeeze out any excess water.

On your table, place one paper towel on top of a dish.

Place some Jet Fuel Gelato seeds on top, spacing them about one inch apart.

Wrap the second paper towel around the first.

Place the cushioned Jet Fuel Gelato seeds in a plastic bag between two plates or beneath a face-down dish.

Keep the temperature to 72°F by keeping the paper towel-wrapped Jet Fuel Gelato seeds away from window sills and direct sun.

Jet Fuel Gelato seeds will sprout from the hand towel sandwich in two to five days and grow small roots ready for transplanting when they are five millimeters or longer.

