Kosher Kush

by Premium Cultivars
Strain rating:
Kosher Kush seeds are mostly an Indica strain originating in California by DNA genetics. The strain was initially known as Jewish Gold, but creators changed its name to Kosher Kush as it grew in popularity. The genetics of Kosher Kush remains a mystery, but most people reckon legendary OG Kush as one of the parents of this strain.

This strain has an impressive, award-winning portfolio, with cannabis users worldwide recognizing and appreciating this potent plant. It is a third-time winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup for best Indica strain in 2010, 2011, and 2012. It also won the High Times train of the year in 2011. This strain also has the distinction of being the first-ever cannabis plant to be blessed by a Rabbi.

It is pretty simple to germinate Kosher Kush seeds. You can use any germinating method, but Premium Cultivars recommend the paper towel method. This is because the paper towel method is effective, and the materials needed are readily available. The following are guiding steps to germinate Kosher Kush seeds using paper towels.

Prepare by assembling all the materials; Kosher Kush seeds, paper towels, water, a plate, and a pair of tweezers.
Dip the paper towels in water and gently wring them off excess water.
Lay one damp paper towel on a plate and save the other for later use.
Place the Kosher Kush seeds on the plate, ensuring an inch distance between the seeds.
Cover the seeds with the other paper towel and add water if necessary.
Lift the paper towels to check for standing water on the plate and drain.
Store the plate in a cupboard or drawer for one to three days.
The seeds should not dry out, so regularly check on them and add water if necessary.
After the seeds sprout, pick them carefully using a pair of tweezers and transplant them to a growing medium.

About this strain

Kosher Kush, also known as "Kosher OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Kosher Kush is currently offered in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Historically, this strain has neen named a winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011. The effects of Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind. 

About this brand

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
