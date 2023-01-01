These Indica-dominant cannabis seeds were created by crossing Afghani and OG LA Affie. It is believed that LA Confidential seeds originated from the mountain town outside of San Diego in Southern California.



Germinating LA Confidential cannabis seeds at home may be a fun activity and a convenient way to have your own supply on hand. Due to severe weather in your place or lack of green space in your backyard, you might prefer to germinate your cannabis seeds indoors. Getting a good start is crucial to the success of your cannabis seeds’ growth. Germinating LA Confidential seeds before growing them will help sort out the viable seeds from the non-viable. Germinating your cannabis seeds using the paper towel method before cultivation is one approach to assure a good start. Here are steps to follow for successful germination;



Begin by gathering the necessities requires, such as some LA Confidential Auto seeds, water, paper towels, a plate and tweezers.

Damp the paper towels and ensure to wring the towels to make sure there is no excess water.

Place one of the paper towel on the plate and keep the other one aside for later use.

Take the LA Confidential seeds and place them on the paper towel. Make sure the seeds are apart from each other.

Cover the seeds with the other paper towel, then add some water and ensure that it is not too wet.

Inspect for excess water- Check for standing water underneath the plate.

Put the plate away in a dark place, preferably in a cupboard. The plate should be kept

Leave the seeds for 20-120 hours and add water if necessary.

After the seeds have sprouted, carefully pick the viable seeds using a pair of tweezers and transfer them to potting soil for cultivation.

