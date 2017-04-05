This hybrid cannabis strain called Larry Bird, also known as “Larry Bird Kush” and “The Great White Hope” was named after the well-known Boston Celtics basketball star Larry Bird. Larry Bird is also known as a strain called “The Great White Hope.” You get this breed by combining Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Larry Bird, commonly known as “Larry Bird Kush,” is a well-balanced hybrid cannabis strain called after Boston Celtics basketball player “Larry Bird.” To create this strain, Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies was bred with Sunset Sherbet. Larry Bird pot has a deep purple hue and dense layers of trichomes, thus preferred by several cultivators due to its attractiveness.



Breeders combined Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies to develop this perfectly balanced Indica/Sativa hybrid. Undoubtedly, the cross of these two exceptional strains resulted in Larry Bird, a one-of-a-kind hybrid with multiple attractive characteristics.

