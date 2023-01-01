Dolato

Dolato, also referred to as Dosilato and Do-si-lato, is a prominent strain that is believed to be a cross between Gelato #41 and Do-si-dos. The Dolato strain arose unexpectedly and the origin of this strain remains unclear.

There are several methods for germinating cannabis strain seeds; nevertheless, not all provide the best germination rates. The paper towel approach is straightforward since most of the necessary supplies are available at home. You must follow the following procedures to ensure good germination of Dolato strain seeds:

The initial phase is to ensure that you have all the components for germination. Paper towels, Dolato strain seeds, water, plates, and anything that will act as a germination chamber, like a drawer or cabinet, are essential. You should also have adequate water to ensure optimal germination.
Position a paper towel on top of a dish. Next, put your Dolato strain seeds on a paper towel, leaving approximately an inch of space between each one.
After you’ve placed the seeds on the paper towel, spritz them with water and cover them with another paper towel.
You should spray more water on top until the towels are damp but not wet. Too much water is more harmful than beneficial.
Put another plate on top of your seed and damp paper towel plate.
Place the plates in a dark, warm drawer.
Check on your seeds frequently, providing moisture as needed because your seeds should not dry up or they will die.
Your seeds should start to form taproots after around three days.
After proper germination, your Dolato strain seeds are ready to be moved to a growth medium.

Dolato, also known as "Do-Si-Lato" and "Dosi-Lato," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. Dolato has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
