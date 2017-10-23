Master Kush is a superior Indica-leaning hybrid strain originally known as “High Rise” due to its birth in an Amsterdam residential building. The strain was later renamed Master Kush to reflect its superior quality and heritage. Several accolades have been bestowed upon Master Kush strain over the years – it won The Cannabis Cup, sometimes known as the Superbowl of pot, twice, in 1992 and 1993. It is also the strain of preference for none other than Snoop Lion (Snoop Dog).



Here are the detailed steps to germinate Master Kush strain seeds using the paper towel method:



Prepare your materials: Paper towels, two plates, distilled water, gloves or tweezers, a spraying bottle, and high-quality Master Kush cannabis seeds.

Soak your paper towels: Soak your paper towels with water or spray water on them. Allow the excess water to run off.

Set the damp towel on the dinner plate: Use 3-4 layers of paper towel so that they can fit inside the dinner plate.

Place your seeds on the paper towel: Spread out your Master Kush strain seeds on the damp paper towel.

Cover the seeds with a damp towel: Add a damp towel or fold the one you already have in half to blanket the Master Kush strain seeds.

Cover with another plate: Cover the entire setup with the second dinner plate to lock in the moisture.

Wait for germination: Place the setup in a warm place to germinate, like a cupboard or closet.

Check for sprouting: After a few days, check if the Master Kush seeds have sprouted. You will notice a seedling emerges from the hard seed shell.

Transplant sprouted seeds: Once the Master Kush seeds have sprouted, they can be carefully transplanted into your growing medium.

