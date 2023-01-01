Platinum Kush Autoflower cannabis seeds are an excellent choice. There is a reason why these seeds are known as platinum. This is because these Auto seeds have a platinum hue with pastel purple overtones owing to the thick crystal resin on their stem and leaves. Platinum Kush plants appear to be magical. Growers are also taken aback by the vibrant orange colors standing out against the purple. Platinum Kush Auto stands out in a grow environment, which is one of the reasons growers want these seeds.



Additionally, Platinum Kush seeds are well-known cannabis that won the High Times Cup Award for Best Hydro in 1994. Some people say the seeds are a cross between an Afghan variety and OG Kush. Furthermore, Platinum Kush Auto seeds are 70% Indica and 30% Sativa.



Platinum Kush Autoflowering cannabis seeds are relatively easy to cultivate. The seeds do not need any special care, supplements, or other costly items. Cultivators use a hydroponic system alone or grow seeds in your soil garden. Give them some love and attention, and you obtain results quickly. Moreover, fungi, mold, insects, various pests, mildew, bacteria, and plant viruses are all resistant to these Autoflower seeds. Platinum Kush Auto seeds develop into a medium-sized plant requiring frequent pruning to be healthy. Platinum Kush cultivated indoors takes 7 to 9 weeks on average to blossom and be ready for harvest with a yield of 18 oz. Per m2. Platinum Kush Auto seeds are ready for harvest in late September to early October with 14 oz. Per m2 of fresh buds.

