Pomelo seeds are a relatively new addition to the cannabis market, but they have a rich and complex genetic journey behind them. It crosses Mandarin Sunset and GSC, two fast-flowering strains. Mandarin Sunset is a hybrid strain that crosses Herijuana and Orange Skunk. GSC, known as Girl Scout Cookies, is a legendary cross between OG Kush and Durban Poison. Furthermore, Pomelo cannabis seeds inherit the best traits from their parent strains, producing a vibrant and potent strain that can produce large and frosty buds.



Germinating cannabis with paper towels is an easy yet effective way. To germinate Pomelo cannabis seeds using the paper towel method, you will need the following items:



Paper towels.

Two plates to lock in the moisture.

High-quality Pomelo seeds from a reputable seed bank that ships to your location.

Pure water.

Re-sealable plastic bag.

Tweezers.

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to germinate your Pomelo strain seeds using this method:



Dampen the paper towel with distilled water and wringing it out.

Open the paper towel and place it on a flat surface like a table.

Place the Pomelo seeds on the center of the paper towel, but ensure they are spaced at least an inch apart.

Cover the Pomelo seeds using the second towel and ensure they are in the middle section.

Place the paper towel with the Pomelo seeds into a resealable plastic bag.

Keep the plastic bag with the paper towels and Pomelo seeds in a warm and dark location, such as inside a closet or cupboard. You should avoid places with direct sunlight and extreme temperatures.

Check the bag daily for moisture and mold. If the paper towel dries out, spray some water on it.

The Pomelo seeds may take from a few days to a few weeks to sprout. You will see a small white root developing from the seedling coat.

Carefully remove the Pomelo seeds from the towel and transplant them to your preferred growing medium using a pair of tweezers.



Show more