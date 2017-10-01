Purple Kush strain seeds grow to become resilient plants that originated on the cannabis-loving West Coast. These cannabis strain seeds are believed to have originated in the sunny Northern California city of Oakland.



Germinating cannabis is the process of activating Purple Kush seeds and making them sprout. This can be done in different ways, but the paper towel is a simple and popular method recommended by experts. Here are the steps to germinate Purple Kush strain seeds using the paper towel method:



Prepare the required germinating tools, including some Purple Kush seeds, pure water, a tweezer or glove, dinner plates, paper towels, and a spraying bottle.

Take your paper towels and cut it in half. Then, dampen the paper towels. You can get the best dampness by fully dipping the towel in water and then wring it out completely, careful not to tear the fragile towel.

Add the Purple Kush cannabis seeds to the dampened paper towel. Place them on the center of the paper towel and about 1-3 inches apart.

Take the other towel and place it on your Purple Kush strain seeds. Ensure that you carefully press to make contact with your seeds.

Cover the set up with the plate, but first, check if the seeds are set, and the towels are still moist.

Put the paper towels with the seeds in a warm, dark place without direct sunlight. You can place them inside a closet or cupboard.

Check your Purple Kush seeds daily to make sure they keep damp. Add water sparingly using the spraying bottle.

After 20-120 hours, check the Purple Kush seeds for germination. You should notice the taproots emerging.

Once your Purple Kush weed seeds have sprouted, plant them in your desired growing medium.

