Runtz is a uniquely balanced hybrid seed. Some people know it by the name “Runtz OG,” and it’s a pretty rare hybrid cannabis seed. Its origin is somewhat interesting, considering that it is made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato. This seed has been rising in popularity over the last couple of years, and it’s not surprising to find out that in 2020 the Runtz strain was voted strain of the year by Leafly. Many growers have come forward to confirm that this seed can be the crown jewel of any cannabis garden. This strain contains resin-drenched buds ranging from rich purple to green. Runtz strain originated in LA, was created by Cookies, and is derived from a combination of Gelato and Zkittlez. It produces colorful nugs. As a hybrid with different phenotypes, it can be other Indica or Sativa dominant depending on growing conditions. This strain is also very rare and elusive, so, if you get it, you should savor it.

The Runtz cannabis strain is sometimes called Runtz OG and was made by crossing Gelato with Zkittlez. One of its parents, Gelato, was the Strain of the Year in 2018 on Leafly and is itself a blend of Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. The other parent – Zkittlez – is a hybrid produced from crossing Grapefruit and Grape Ape.

About this strain

Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale.
