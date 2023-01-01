Skilatti

Skilatti Strain is a new strain in the market that Dying Breed Seeds first bred. This cross between Zkittlez and Gelatti has become popular thanks to its parental lineage.

It is relatively easy to germinate Skilatti Strain seeds. You could use various methods, but your seeds are more likely to sprout with the paper towel method. Besides the effectiveness of this method, it is also straightforward and cheap. Most of the needed materials are available at home, meaning you don’t have to worry about extra costs. The following steps will guide you when using the paper towel method to grow your cannabis seeds.

Gather everything you require. This includes your Skilatti Strain seeds, two plates, paper towels, water, and a pair of tweezers.
Wet the paper towels and wring out excess water.
Lay one damp paper towel on a plate and save the other for later use.
Arrange the Skilatti Strain seeds on the paper towel, separating them an inch away from each other.
Use another damp paper towel to cover the seeds, and add water if the towels are dry.
Gently lift the paper towels to check for any excess water and drain, if any.
Cover the seeds using another plate and store them in a dark, warm place like a drawer. Store them for about one to three days.
Check the moisture content of the seeds regularly and add water if necessary.
Once the seeds sprout, use a pair of tweezers to transfer them to a growing medium.

About this strain

Skilatti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelatti. This strain is ‘47%’ sativa and 53% indica. Skilatti is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Skilatti typically ranges from $15-$20. We are still learning about Skilatti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Skilatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


