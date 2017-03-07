Sour Candy strain is believed to have been named after the “sour candy,” which came out in 1954. This unique candy had become popular by the end of the 19th century. Moreover, the Sour Candy strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid from the immensely famous Sour Diesel X Bubble Gum strains.



You’ll require a warm, humid, and dark setting to germinate your Sour Candy strain seeds. The paper towel method is commonly recommended since it meets all germination conditions while remaining economical and straightforward. Follow the steps below to grow your Sour Diesel strain seeds:



Confirm that you have everything you need, including two paper towels, a working location (table), a dinner plate, some Sour Candy strain seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.

Immerse the paper towels in water, then squeeze to remove excess water.

Set the Sour Candy seeds on one of the plate’s paper towels. Keep Sour Candy strain seeds at least one inch apart to minimize congestion.

Wrap the seeds with the second towel and, if required, add more water. You are advised not to add too much moisture.

Check the plate for any excess moisture by lifting the towels.

Place the plate in a cupboard and the seeds in the towels. A drawer might also be helpful. Also, ensure the area is both warm and dark.

Allow the seeds to germinate; it usually takes 20 to 120 hours.

You should keep them moist throughout this period by adding water as needed.

When the Sour Candy strain seeds sprout, transplant them to your preferred growing medium.



