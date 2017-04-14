Star Killer, an Indica-dominant strain produced from Rare Dankness #2 and Skywalker OG, has won several accolades. Star Killer strain won the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup for best hybrid, among other prizes.



Specific conditions must be satisfied for germination to occur. To commence, high-quality seeds must be purchased to ensure good germination. Go to the Premium Cultivars page to buy these easily accessible seeds.



The paper towel technique is the most commonly suggested method for sprouting Star Killer strains. Premium Cultivars recommend this method since it is easy and effective, and practically all components are readily available at home. Follow these steps to germinate Star Killer strain seeds effectively:



Gather your materials, including two paper towels, a working area (table), a dinner plate, some Star Killer strain seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.

Rinse the paper towels in water after submerging them.

Wrap one of the paper towels in half and place it on the platter. You can save the second paper towel for subsequent use.

Choose your Star Killer seeds carefully and scatter them evenly on the paper towel, about 3 cm apart. To prevent the seeds from becoming soggy, add water as needed.

Cover the Star Killer strain seeds with the second paper towel.

Keep the strain seeds from drying out and keep an eye on them.

Place the plate in a warm, dry place; a cabinet or drawer that is out of direct sunlight is ideal.

Check on the seeds from 20 to 120 hours later to ensure they haven’t dried up.

In 3–10 days, the seeds will begin to sprout. After releasing the radicle, transplant the seedlings to the recommended growth medium.



Show more