Strawnana is a cross between Sativa and Indica, but it leans more toward the Indica side. It results from breeding Banana Kush with the Strawberry kind of Bubblegum. DNA Genetics and Serious Seeds jointly developed the Strawnana cannabis strain.



Strawnana’s hybrid ancestor, Banana Kush, is also a hybrid of Skunk Haze and Ghost OG. The Bubblegum variety is also a crossbreed whereby Indiana Bubblegum was crossed with an unidentified Indica strain to create this hybrid. Since Bubblegum’s ancestry is a mystery, the cannabis strain contains various phenotypes.



The germination and seedling stages of cannabis cultivation are sometimes disregarded in favor of the more spectacular vegetative and blooming phases. However, how effectively you germinate your seeds will determine the outcome of your next plants. Giving the seeds the best possible start is the best way to create a robust and healthy cannabis plant. Tiny cannabis seeds are very fragile and need special care to germinate. Fortunately, there are various effective methods, each with advantages and downsides; the paper towel method is among the most desirable.



Here are nine steps you should consider if you want the seeds of the Strawnana strain to germinate:



Gather the supplies you’ll need, including a water spray bottle, tweezers, some paper towels, a workspace (a table), a dinner plate, and some Strawnana seeds.

Spray water onto the two paper towels.

Do away with the extra liquid.

Use a single paper towel to cover the plate.

Cover the top with a layer of seeds, allowing approximately an inch of space between each seed of the Strawnana strain.

Cover the first towel with the second rolled-up towel.

Place the Strawnana seeds while they are in between the paper towels in a plastic bag and place it beneath an inverted dish or between two plates.

Remember, you should store the Strawnana strain seeds in paper towels at 72 degrees Fahrenheit, away from direct light.

Your Strawnana strain seeds will germinate in two to five days if you keep them in a wet paper towel. When the roots reach five millimeters long, you may transfer them to your preferred growing medium.



