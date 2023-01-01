Seedism’s genius breeders first developed Super Glue. With a reputation for specializing in high-yielding hybrids and rare cannabis varieties, Seedism created a new type that would set new records for yields. As a result, they crossed Afghani and Northern Lights strains.



Growers using Super Glue seeds should expect to harvest nicer nuggets. You can sprout on paper towels for up to five days before planting, according to Premium Cultivars. A plate, tweezers, and paper towels are everyday household items that many gardeners use for this method. Use this 9-step paper towel technique to germinate your Super Glue seeds quickly.



Prepare your Super Glue seeds, a dinner plate, paper towels, bottled or cleaned water, tweezers, and a clean work surface.

Ensure you have two wet paper towels on hand before starting the germination process. Then wring out any remaining water.

Spread the Super Glue seeds on a paper towel about an inch apart with tweezers.

To maintain the moisture in your cannabis seeds, place a second paper towel over them and water as necessary.

To see any lingering water in the dish, raise the paper towels. Wipe up any remaining smears with a moist towel.

Keep your pot seed plate in a cold, dark spot.

Keep an eye on your Super Glue seeds for the first 24 to 120 hours and keep them moist.

Please wait until the taproots of your Super Glue plants have grown to an inch in length before planting them.

Finally, take your cannabis seeds from their packing and insert them root-first into your growing medium using tweezers.



