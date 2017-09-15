Thin Mint Feminized strain is a phenotype of the legendary Girl Scout Cookies strain. It was developed out of a cross of Durban Poison and the legendary OG Kush. This is a rare gem hybrid strain and one of the highest potentials in the cannabis market. Thin Mint Feminized is slightly Indica dominant with about 60% Indica and slightly Sativa with levels of about 40%.



The paper towel method is the easiest and cheapest way to germinate feminized cannabis seeds. It generally uses materials found in the house with no need to buy any additional equipment.



Here is a quick guide to using the paper towel method to germinate Thin Mint Feminized Seeds.



Choose materials – First, growers will need Thin Mint Feminized Seeds, purified water, tweezers, paper towels, and a dinner plate.

Moisten paper towels – Place paper towels into the water. Then, wring the towels out to make sure there is no excess water.

Place a towel on the plate – Place a paper towel on the plate, keep the other one close by for later use.

Put seeds on the towel – Take the Thin Mint Feminized Seeds and place them on top of the paper towel on top of the plate. Leave about an inch of space between each of the seeds.

Place the second towel on top – Put the second paper towel over the top of the seeds. Add additional water to keep everything moist; however, be careful to make sure it isn’t too wet.

Check for excess water – Lift the paper towels to check if there is any standing water on the plate beneath.

Put the plate away – Place the plate in a drawer or cupboard. Any other warm, dark place will suffice.

Leave seeds for 24-120 hours – Make sure the seeds stay moist and never allow them to become dry. Check on the seeds regularly.

Plant seeds – as soon as the seeds sprout a taproot, they are ready to be planted. Transfer the germinated seeds in moist soil with fertilizer for the seedling to grow fast and healthy.

The procedure is straightforward to follow to germinate your Thin Mint Feminized Seeds.



Show more