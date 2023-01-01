White Runtz seeds are currently one of California’s most popular cannabis. These Feminized seeds were created by combining the known aromatic and outstandingly Zkittlez and resinous Gelato. The outcome was hybrid seeds with a distinctive terpene profile that offers great aromas. White Runtz seeds have a massive demand in the cannabis market. These marginally Indica-dominate hybrids are perfect. White Runtz Feminized seeds have a nearly perfectly balanced, 50/50 Indica-Sativa genetics.



These Indica-dominant hybrids are well-known worldwide due to their sweet citrus aroma with hints of tropical aroma. White Runtz seeds are fairly easy to cultivate, making them a challenge to novice growers. Growers are needed to keep the seeds trimmed during the vegetative cycle to avoid mold infestation. White Runtz Feminized seeds are usually flexible and can be cultivated both indoor and outdoor. Are you looking to purchase these unique Feminized seeds? Check out Premium Cultivars for the best high-quality White Runtz seeds.

Show more