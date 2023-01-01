White Truffle

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
White Truffle is claimed to be a notable phenotype of the Gorilla Butter strain, which is a hybrid between Peanut Butter Breath and Gorilla Glue #4. Fresh Coast Seed Co. developed this Indica-dominant hybrid, and BeLeaf of Oklahoma marketed it. It’s hardly surprising that this strain has gained popularity among cannabis users all around the nation, given its distinguished lineage.

The White Truffle strain is genetically related to many other breeds created simultaneously. Due to cannabis’s illicit status for so long, its origins are shrouded in some obscurity. Because of cannabis’s controversial legal status, many cultivators were compelled to operate in secret; hence, the genetic makeup of many cultivars remains unknown. Moreover, the shrouded nature of many plant genetics permits the cultivator to hold on to their unique genetic stock.

Although the ancestry of White Truffle is shrouded in mystery, you may safely assume that it is a result of a mix between Gorilla Butter and another strain. The ingredients for Gorilla Butter are a combination of Gorilla Glue and Peanut Butter Breath. The potency of Gorilla Glue is off the charts. While White Truffle lacks its more powerful relative’s potency, it does inherit certain traits from its parents.

About this strain

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
