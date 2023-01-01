White Truffle is claimed to be a notable phenotype of the Gorilla Butter strain, which is a hybrid between Peanut Butter Breath and Gorilla Glue #4. Fresh Coast Seed Co. developed this Indica-dominant hybrid, and BeLeaf of Oklahoma marketed it. It’s hardly surprising that this strain has gained popularity among cannabis users all around the nation, given its distinguished lineage.



The White Truffle strain is genetically related to many other breeds created simultaneously. Due to cannabis’s illicit status for so long, its origins are shrouded in some obscurity. Because of cannabis’s controversial legal status, many cultivators were compelled to operate in secret; hence, the genetic makeup of many cultivars remains unknown. Moreover, the shrouded nature of many plant genetics permits the cultivator to hold on to their unique genetic stock.



Although the ancestry of White Truffle is shrouded in mystery, you may safely assume that it is a result of a mix between Gorilla Butter and another strain. The ingredients for Gorilla Butter are a combination of Gorilla Glue and Peanut Butter Breath. The potency of Gorilla Glue is off the charts. While White Truffle lacks its more powerful relative’s potency, it does inherit certain traits from its parents.





Show more