Zkittlez seeds Feminized are an Indica dominant strain that originates from a crossbreed of Grape Ape x Grapefruit. Cross-breeding these two strains resulted in 70% Indica and 30% Sativa strains.



Zkittlez seeds have a high germination rate, and the females’ turnout is about a hundred percent. The water glass/paper towel is the proven best cannabis seed germination method. You should start by filling a glass container with room temperature water and place the Zkittlez seeds in the glass and ensure they settle at the bottom, and then leave them in a dark, warm place for up to 18 hours. Don’t put more than five cannabis seeds per glass.



Next, line a plate with a folded paper towel and pour all the glass content on the plate so the seeds fall on the plate and the towel becomes dump. Gently fold the paper towel over the Zkittlez seeds and place them in a dark place at room temperature. The seeds will take about two days to one week to develop a strong and healthy taproot. Transfer the germinated seeds in moist soil with fertilizer for the seedling to grow fast and healthy.

Show more