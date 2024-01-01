Strawberry Shortcake traces its roots in Colorado. While the detailed history, including indica to sativa ratio, is still unclear, the strain continues to dominate the field due to its impressive yields. The strain has strong indica characteristics, and its origin is credited to many renowned cultivators like The Jungle Boys and Cannarado Genetics.



Once you pick a quality selection, germinating Strawberry Shortcake Seeds is not complicated. It only requires that you provide an optimum environment, including temperature ranging between 22°-25° Celsius and moisture to help expand and break through the shell. You should also ensure minimal interference to minimize the risk of breaking the young and delicate structures.



You can germinate Strawberry Shortcake seeds through various approaches, but the paper towel method is the simplest, even for a beginner. Wrapping the seeds in paper towels easily keeps them moist and well-protected. Moreover, the materials are readily available, affordable, and easy to handle. The primary aspect is to ensure you use plain single-ply paper towels to avoid the roots growing into the paper towels, which would challenge your transfer process. Here are the standard paper towel Strawberry Shortcake seeds germination steps to follow.



Gather the essentials, including your Strawberry Shortcake seeds, two paper towels, a water sprayer, a dinner plate, a pair of tweezers, and a workstation, ideally a table.

Use the water sprayer to dampen the paper towels and squeeze off the excess water.

Pick one paper towel and spread it on the dinner plate.

Spread your Strawberry Shortcake seeds on it, maintaining a distance averaging an inch.

Place the second paper towel on top and wrap your seeds.

Soak them in water enough to moisten them but not too much to dampen them.

Pick a spot to store the wrapped Strawberry Shortcake seeds – a cupboard is recommended, ensuring they are away from sunlight and in a warm spot.

Keep the Strawberry Shortcake seeds there for about 48-120 hours to germinate, but monitor them to ensure the wrap remains moist.

Once the Strawberry Shortcake seeds emerge from the shells, use the tweezers to carefully pick the viable ones for transfer to your grow area.



