DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history.



DJ Short Blueberry, or just Blueberry, is a popular Indica-dominant hybrid strain of cannabis. Despite the fact that this strain has been available on the market for more than 30 years, DJ Short Blueberry has managed to remain a classic strain of cannabis that sells impressively year after year. The original breeder behind this strain’s genetics is DJ Short, a US-based grower who has created infamous strains of cannabis since the 1970’s. To create this incredibly popular strain, DJ Short crossbred two popular Sativa plants, Thai and Purple Thai, with a powerful Afghani Indica. Because of this plant’s consistency over the last few decades, it is likely you’ll find this strain in the genetic tree of a lot of popular strains on the market right now. This strain even brought home first place at the 2000 High Times’ Cannabis Cup, a testament to its staying power in the market.



DJ Short Blueberry has, over the years, remained one of the coolest looking flowers available on the market. These dense nugs are often bright neon green in base hue, with shades of forest green, deep purples, cool blues, and even crimson reds shining through a thick coating of off-white trichomes. In additions, many harvests have contained countless thick blue and orange pistils. The range of color presented in this flower is sure to catch the attention of any dankrupt stoner, but the scent will grab everyone’s attention.



The plant is a great producer under optimum conditions. It develops a strong structure and demonstrates red, purple and finally blue colors. The average height is about from 4 to 5ft. The harvest comes after 7-8 weeks.

