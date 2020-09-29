Gary Payton seeds are not easy to come by straight from the breeder, but you can find them from other growers (like us!). This cannabis strain is easy to grow indoors and outdoors, reaching about 6 feet tall. If you want to grow them indoors, you should keep the conditions warm and maintain above average humidity. It flowers indoors in about 7-9 weeks, producing about 1.5 ounces of buds per square foot. Outdoor growers have to wait until late October to harvest about 20 ounces per plant.



Gary Payton is referred to as a powerhouse because of the energy boost it gives the users. It is preferred for daytime use as you get the motivation to handle your tasks. You can also look forward to increased mental awareness, including improved focus and overall concentration.



Gary Payton has conical shaped and tightly packed buds that are layered in a frosting of resinous and crystalline glandular trichomes, and burnt orange pistils that you typically will find in most signature Cookies bred strains. Depending on cultivation and curing techniques, adequately cultivated flowers of the Gary Payton cannabis strain will usually be forest to vivid green in color and bear hues of dark purples. It’s known to emit a nutty, musky, piney, and earthy aroma, accompanied by sweet berry undertones and produces a robust earthy flavor, and berry effect.

Show more