Packing a punch with even the smallest hit, Gorilla Glue (also known as Gorilla Glue #1) has quickly become a favorite for users seeking a super powerful and sedating high. Coming onto the cannabis scene during the summer of 2016, those at GG Strains created a hit with this 50/50 hybrid strain. Chem’s Sister mixed with Chocolate Diesel gives you Gorilla Glue, and it takes on a strong yet pleasing scent while instantly hitting you with its effects.



Gorilla Glue shares a lot of Chocolate Diesel’s attributes, giving users both a smell and taste that’s reminiscent of coffee and mocha notes. However, don’t let the yummy tones fool you, as this strain also packs a sour punch with diesel flavor that stays in your mouth long after you’re through. It’s recognized for its earthy and pungent attributes that many compare to its sister strains.



Individuals who struggle with insomnia, depression, or anxiety depend heavily on this strain, as it’s widely known for being one of the hardest hitting highs that combats nearly any medical symptoms. As your mind slows and your body relaxes, you’ll notice that mental clarity is hard to come by, which is often a desired effect for many.



Gorilla Glue is most definitely a heavy hitting strain, so users should expect a few side effects even if they are accustomed to smoking regularly. Many note a super dry mouth right away, so keep some water handy and prepare yourself for dry and itchy eyes. Those who are extra sensitive may experience anxiety that leads to paranoia, dizziness, or a headache.



Those who want the most bang for their buck tend to favor Gorilla Glue, as its super powerful THC levels give you an instant high that’s deep and long-lasting. Measuring near 28% THC at times, new smokers should go easy with this strain, as it can produce some unpleasant side effects if you aren’t careful.