Hash Burger is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the iconic Han Solo Hash Plant X Double Burger strains. Named for its celebrity parentage and bold flavor, Hash Burger is a great balanced option for any indica lover. This bud packs a sweet yet super spicy lemony hash taste accented by a touch of woody pine and fresh flowers. The aroma is just as delicious, although it does take the spicy level up a notch or five. With these effects and its well above 27% average THC level, Hash Burger is often said to be perfect for treating a variety of issues.



This strain is in high demand due to several factors. The first factor is its grow structure. It grows in a sturdy formation and looks the part too, with dense, smelly nugs that flash bright green beneath thick orange hairs. The trichomes are crystal white but thick and clump together.



Hash Burger has a flowering time of 40 to 45 days on average. The quick finish makes it a great choice for growers looking for a short grow time. In the Dutch climate, Hash Plant was most commonly grown indoors, but it has also grown well outdoors in areas with dry climates.



Many growers prefer hydro culture garden methods for Hash Burger, although all indoor growing methods will suit the seeds fine. Hash Burger is also easy to clone, so for growers looking to maximize their potential yearly yields, this fast growing, easy-to-clone strain will likely become a fast favorite.

