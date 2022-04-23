About this product
About this strain
Hash Burger effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
23% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
23% of people report feeling euphoric
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Seizures
7% of people say it helps with seizures
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!