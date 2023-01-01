About this product
At the high end, this strain will offer a THC potency of 33%, making her a great choice for experienced users while also being an option for more adventurous novices. Her buds are a very dark green tone and are complete with a plethora of thin pistils and an immense amount of chunky trichomes.
Marshmallow Sprinklez showcases a unique mix of aromas, ranging from intense to dissect. Sharp notes of honey and mellow hints of vanilla also exist. Breaking the resinous buds also reveals skunky and earthy fragrances. The flavor profile of Marshmallow Sprinkle is equally complex. It mixes marshmallows, vanilla, herbal zest, pepper, and nitty notes.
Blue Gelato is easy to source from growers and easy to grow, which makes it a choice strain for novice growers to experiment with. It flourishes inside and outside with a fantastically short flowering time of no more than 50 days. Marshmallow Sprinklez is an easy strain to grow and is a great choice for beginners to start with. You can grow it both outdoors and indoors, but they prefer warmer, humid climates if you prefer real sunlight for your plants. Prepare for medium growing cannabis, up to 5 feet tall. Some growers claim that Marshmallow Sprinklez is more pest-resistant than other strains hitting the point home that is it geared for all levels of growers and environments.
Marshmallow Sprinklez showcases a unique mix of aromas, ranging from intense to dissect. Sharp notes of honey and mellow hints of vanilla also exist. Breaking the resinous buds also reveals skunky and earthy fragrances. The flavor profile of Marshmallow Sprinkle is equally complex. It mixes marshmallows, vanilla, herbal zest, pepper, and nitty notes.
Blue Gelato is easy to source from growers and easy to grow, which makes it a choice strain for novice growers to experiment with. It flourishes inside and outside with a fantastically short flowering time of no more than 50 days. Marshmallow Sprinklez is an easy strain to grow and is a great choice for beginners to start with. You can grow it both outdoors and indoors, but they prefer warmer, humid climates if you prefer real sunlight for your plants. Prepare for medium growing cannabis, up to 5 feet tall. Some growers claim that Marshmallow Sprinklez is more pest-resistant than other strains hitting the point home that is it geared for all levels of growers and environments.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!