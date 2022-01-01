Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.



Orange Sherbet is a perfectly balanced hybrid strain consisting of 50% Sativa and 50% Indica. It is one of the rarest cannabis strains from unknown breeders who crossed Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. It is easy to tell these parental genetics in the aroma, flavor, and effects. Orange Sherbet has a low THC level of about 14%, making it a perfect strain for novice and seasoned marijuana connoisseurs.



Orange Sherbet grows to about 130 cm high and takes about 60-70 days to flower. This strain is relatively resistant to cold temperatures and diseases such as powdery mildew and botrytis. Novice growers can ride on cultivating it, but finding its seeds remains to be a daunting task. If you control all the growth conditions as expected, you can harvest relatively high yields. Outdoor growers can get about 7 ounces per plant, while indoor ones can expect 1.8 ounces per square foot.



Opening a bag of Orange Sherbet marijuana strain will let out a pleasant smell of forest grass. This initial scent is followed by a sweet and citrusy aroma comparable to freshly peeled oranges. Unlike other marijuana strains that emit skunky fragrances, Orange Sherbet has a sweet aroma that can invite everyone to the room.



You can expect the same flavor from the flower. It is dominated by an orange taste that is common in orange candies and orange fruits. When smoked, the inhale has a taste of fresh orange juice behind as it turns tropical yet earthy on the exhale. Orange Sherbet was rightfully named and should be the best strain [to stoners who are more accustomed to the orange flavor.



Orange Sherbet weed strain is characterized by an uplifting cerebral euphoria followed by a relaxing full-body buzz. Being a perfectly balanced hybrid, you can expect the best of Indica and Sativa. If you feel low or down and you need some mood-lifting, look for Orange Sherbet.



Orange Sherbet is used for treating patients with anxiety, depression, stress, chronic pain, and other conditions.



