Platinum Girl Scout Cookies leans slightly Indica (60/40) and flowers in about 9 weeks. Since the strain is popular, experienced growers have a lot of tips for how to maximize the yield of this somewhat temperamental plant. Platinum GSC resists pests like spider mites but it’s not invincible. If you see those little bugs popping up (they look like white and yellow specks on the leaves), you might have a crop-destroying infestation on your hands. Try homemade pesticide solutions to ensure you don’t hurt the dark green leaves and gorgeous, bright-orange hairs.
Either way, let’s assume you’ve gotten your hands on some choice GSC. You’ll notice that its fragrance is outdoorsy, full of earth and pine notes, sweet and pungent like fresh soil. The flavor is sweet and earthy as well. It’s mixed with tones of candied berries, fruits, and spicy herbs — Platinum GSC is an all-around pleasant smoke. As a cross between a Durban Poison hybrid and the unstoppable OG Kush, we expected nothing less.
The THC levels soar up to 26%, offering incredible relief for people suffering from various forms of anxiety, stress, and depression. In a pinch, this strain can help insomniacs, though it’s more frequently recommended for pain. It can help release muscle spasms, calm bouts of attention disorders like ADD, and even treat arthritis symptoms.
The Platinum Girl Scout Cookies smoke is cloudy, almost milky-white, and smells sweetly pungent. The tastes that mix into the atmosphere of your room include cherry, mint, herbs, candy, berries, and even a tiny hint of chocolate. The earthy, pine like beauty of this relaxation superstar could be the MVP of your stress relief team. The creative energy and happy euphoria are winners in our book.
Platinum Cookies, also known as "Platinum Girl Scout Cookies," "Platinum GSC," and "PGSC" is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.
