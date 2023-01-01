About this product
More than a fine piece of quality engineering, Swiss Watch is an Indica-dominant strain from elite strains Gary Payton and Runtz. This timeless flower synchronizes burnt rubber and candied fuel flavors and aromas.
Swiss Watch has superb visual appeal. The base bud color is a bold blackish-purple hue with lesser, forest green leafage. Lanky pistil fibers extend across the exterior of the nugs, forming fine, marmalade-tinted webs. Trichomes encrust the outer surface of each nug, comprised of shorter, kinked stalks with both clear and cloudy resin glands.
The nose on SW is spellbinding. The fragrance is a titillating synthesis of petrol gas, pepper, and decadent dessert. The gassy side of the profile has a pungent burnt rubber and simmering kerosene funk, while the sweetened side, has a profound, opulent, candy attribute that mesmerizes the senses. The fragrance is a flawless fusion of its genetics that’s so delightful it’s drool-inducing.
The Swisswatch is a phenomenal cultivar. It exceeds the criteria from visual appeal to effect with relative ease. The aromatic and flavor profile represents a perfect merging of the genetics where the SW benefits from some of the best parts parents. Absolutely Phenomenal work from this breeding project!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
