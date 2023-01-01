The White is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through an unknown combination of other hybrid strains, although it is known to be descended from the OG Kush family. Named for its gorgeous appearance, The White is one classic bud that you need to add to your lineup. Like its name suggests, The White has beautiful oversized and dense minty green buds with sparse super thin orange hairs and a frosty, thick coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each snowy white little nugget, aromas of spicy flowers and sour citrusy lemon are released.



The White is unrelated to the infamous White Widow, although it shares that strain’s heavy production of trichomes. Cannabis lab Analytical 360 has measured THC levels of The White at between 25 and 30% making this a top shelf cannabis strain. The White is a cannabis plant with a very similar structure to OG Kush. As a result, some speculate that it is a cross between OG Kush and another unknown strain. It’s true, The White’s appearance is similar to OG, and its potency is right up there with it. However, its distinct lack of flavor and aroma contrasts starkly with OG’s robust, earthy fragrance and taste.



Medium sized and very dense, buds of The White are notable for a distinct lack of pungency. A substantial coating of trichomes gives leaves a silvery-white appearance. Buds have a bit of earthiness when ground up.



As an Indica, it can be grown indoors and will begin flowering within six to seven weeks. Growers should trim any undergrowth of broad fan leaves to allow buds on the lower part of the plant to flourish. Growers may also want to allow The White’s trademark trichomes to fully coat the flowers before harvesting.



Try to withstand the temptation to harvest this plant early. Just because The White plant becomes heavily coated in silvery-white trichomes early in the flowering period doesn’t mean it’s the right time to harvest. Patience is definitely a virtue when growing this plant, as it becomes even more heavily frosted in the later stages of growth.

