About this product
About this strain
Unicorn Poop effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!