About this strain
Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
80% of people report feeling tingly
Creative
80% of people report feeling creative
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!