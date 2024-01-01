About this product
5 Half Grams per package
PROMINENT TERPENES: LIMONENE, TERPINOLENE, PINENE AN ACTIVE STRAIN THAT PROVIDES FOCUS AND ENERGY. THE EXPERIENCE OF MOUTHWATERING FRESHLY PICKED STRAWBERRIES IN EVERY INHALE.
ELEVATE YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH OUR DELICIOUS INFUSED PRE ROLLS, METICULOUSLY CRAFTED FOR THE CONNOISSEUR. EACH PRE ROLL IS GENEROUSLY COATED IN EXQUISITE ICE WATER HASH, PRESENTING A SYMPHONY OF POTENCY AND PURITY. THE HEART OF OUR CREATION IS THE FULLY ACTIVATED LIVE ROSIN INFUSION, A TESTAMENT TO OUR COMMITMENT TO UNPARALLELED QUALITY. WE PROMISE ONLY THE FINEST, HIGH GRADE NUG FLOWER, ENSURING THAT EVERY DRAW IS FREE FROM TRIM AND SHAKE. INDULGE IN THE PINNACLE OF CRAFTSMANSHIP AND SAVOR THE RICHNESS OF THESE ROLLED UP TREATS.
Pressd Extracts
Welcome to the world of PRESSD Extracts, where every product is an exquisite expression of cannabis
craftsmanship. Our family of brands are a symphony of taste and quality, dedicated to pressing the boundaries of excellence in the world of live hash rosin.
Within each of PRESSD Extracts offerings, you'll discover the essence of meticulously cultivated strains.
Embark on a frosty tropical journey with "Frozen Guava," Indulge in the luxurious sweet swirl of "Honey Bananas," Step into a vibrant desert oasis with "Prickly Pear", and savor the elegance and sophistication of “grapes and cream”. - our strains are always a testament to nature's finest. What sets PRESSD extracts apart is our uncompromising commitment to solventless production. Through a precise and delicate process, we transform our premium flower materials into hash and live hash rosin products that are not just potent but deliciously drippy.
Elevate your senses with PRESSD Extracts - where the art of pressing meets the science of satisfaction,
delivering a truly exceptional cannabis experience with every drop.
Pressing Flower and the Boundaries...
