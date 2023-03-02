Tangie: Tangie is an exciting and fun sativa marijuana strain that tastes amazing. The aroma of this citrusy bud will have you feeling like you are on vacation, ready to make the most of your day. Tangie is perfect for social activities and enjoyable pastimes like going to the beach or taking a hike in the woods. If you're looking for an energizing and exciting experience, then Tangie is the cartridge for you! ! For the best flavor experience, use your battery on its lowest setting.

