About this product
Prime Sunshine™'s 500mg Warming Hemp Gel helps target on-the-spot issues to provide calming, soothing relief for muscle & joints. This formulation provides a slightly warmer feel than our other creams. This product is to be used as needed and applied directly to skin. Not suggested to use on face or open wounds. Avoid contact with eyes.
Ingredients: CBD Extract, Water, Organic Alcohol, Daikon radish oil, witch hazel distillate,menthol, carbomer, glycerin, Triethanolamine, organic olive oil, organic arnica flower infusion, organic aloe vera, pine scotch essential oil, spearmint essential oil, lemongrass essential oil, eucalyptus essential oil, peppermint essential oil, white camphor essential oil neem extract, Ivy ground extract, eggplant extract, aloe extract, tulsi extract, Basil extract, turmeric extract, seaweed, tetrasodium glutamate diacetate, phenoxyethanol.
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.
