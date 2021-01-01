About this product

Prime Sunshine™ gummies were formulated originally for our founder to help meet stressful life situations with ease of flow, better focus, and forward-facing with confidence while dealing with stress straight on. Our gummies are flavored with natural juices from fruit and vegetables, contains no artificial flavors or food colorings, additives and deliver botanical goodness you can taste.



You’ll taste hints of natural fruit flavors throughout the chew, topped off with endnotes illuminating the natural flavors of our whole-plant hemp. Kissed with sunshine, birthed in our rich fertile soils, produced in FDA Registered Facilities, and lab tested.