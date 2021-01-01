About this product

Prime Sunshine™ gummies were formulated originally for our founder to help meet stressful life situations with an ease of flow, better focus and forward-facing with confidence while dealing with stress straight on. They are flavored with natural juices from fruit and vegetables, contain no artificial flavors or food colorings, and deliver botanical goodness you can taste. You’ll taste hints of natural fruit flavors throughout the chew, topped off with endnotes illuminating the natural flavors of our whole-plant hemp. Kissed with sunshine, birthed in our rich fertile soils, produced in our FDA Registered Facilities, in house tested, batch tested, third party tested, we guarantee these are the best tasting CBD gummies you’ve had!



Now offered with 3mg of Melatonin along with 50mg of CBD in each gummy, these would be the perfect kick to help support your sleep health. Blending CBD with supplements like as Melatonin has allowed us to create a unique sleep support supplement that makes the most of hemp’s many beneficial effects. Keep them right by the bed and take 30min - 1 hour before falling asleep. 50mg CBD per gummy.



INGREDIENTS:

Organic Glucose Syrup (wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Organic Concentrated Apple, Green Tea, Organic Carrot, Organic Pumpkin, Organic black Currant, Melatonin, Industrial Hemp