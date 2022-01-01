Prime Superior Drench is a versatile inoculation mist for clones, seeds and already established plants. It comes in a spray bottle that delivers fungal spores directly to the roots or leaves of established plants, or to soil or substrate, or even directly to seeds.



Can be used on all plants including Mother Plants.



PRIME SUPERIOR DRENCH can be:

Sprayed onto the roots of established plants.

Sprayed onto seeds.

Sprayed onto rockwool cubes for seeds or cuttings.

Sprayed onto soil before planting or transplanting.

Sprayed onto leaves of plants in hydroponics.

Sprayed onto the leaves of plants in cloning devices.



DO



Leave the plant tissue in contact with the Drench so that the spores can germinate and enter the plant.



DON’T



Wash the Drench off because that will stop the symbiosis becoming established.

If you are going to water the plants, water first and then spray so that you don’t wash the Drench off.



This is the future of growing. Simply use and then watch your yields increase and the levels of cannabinoids and terpenes go up.



Symbiosis in a bottle.