The 25MG THC-O edible that’s potent and made from hemp-derived cannabinoids. Our gummies are powerful hemp-based cannabinoid built on a foundation of CBD in three mouthwatering flavors — mango, fruit punch, and blue raspberry. Each Cube contains about 25mgs to give you a burst of buzzworthy THC-O in every bite.



You’ll experience first-hand a cannabinoid that takes you to another plane of existence. At the same time, the extra-strength cannabinoid will kick your systems into high gear, leaving you refreshed, reinvigorated, and ready to ride the rainbow into the stratosphere.



Ingredients



Clear Corn Syrup (42 De), Danisco Pectin Cf 130 B S1 (Standardized), Citric Acid, Mct Oil, Sugar, Flavor, Color, Lecithin, Purified Water, Hemp Extract, Cannabidiol Proprietary Blend.



What is THC-O?



THC-O or THC-O Acetate is a newly introduced synthesized cannabinoid that is 2 times more potent than Delta-9 THC. It provides you with a powerful mental and physical high, happiness and relaxation. You can expect to experience much stronger effects compared with ones coming from other cannabinoids such as Delta-8 or Delta-10. The feeling you receive from THC-O is twice as long as the effects you would feel compared to Delta-8.



How is THC-O made?



THC-O is derived from Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the predecessor to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) before it’s decarboxylated. Chemists can produce THC-O by applying THCA to a blend of sulfuric acid and acetic anhydride, which is why the cannabinoid is classified as synthetic. When heat is applied to this combination of chemicals, a chemical reaction occurs that changes the molecular structure of THCA to make it phenomenally potent.



THC-O BENEFITS:



Mind and Body Experience

Psychedelic

Relaxation / Stress Reducer

Strong Buzz

Happiness

Spiritual Compound

Pain Relief

Sleep Support

*This product contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is non-psychoactive*



*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.*



**PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY**