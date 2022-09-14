Primo Hit Blue Widow THC-P Vape Cartridges (Hybrid)
Tetrahydrocannabiphorol is a Phytocannabinoid, one of the hundreds of active compounds that cannabis plants produce in their resinous trichomes. Scientists have identified almost 150 of these chemicals to date, and THC-P is a relatively new cannabinoid on the list. The beneficial compounds in cannabis include cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. However, cannabinoids are especially renowned for their medicinal benefits.
Is THC-P Natural?
Yes, THC-P is an all naturally occurring compound within Cannabis. It is one of 140 phytocannabinoids founds in cannabis.
What are the Effects of THC-P?
THC-P is a more pronounced version of THC (Delta-9). It's stronger and highly psychoactive.
About Primo Hit THC-P
Primo Hit CannaHemp Co was founded with one simple goal, to heal. We believe it all starts with cannabinoid research to ensure all products are both pure and effective. We use custom engineered cannabinoid blends and the latest technology to provide the most advance formulations on the market. Primo products are all-natural, plant based and bursting with nutrients. Cannabinoids derived from the hemp plant and CBD. Our advanced history in the Hemp and CBD industries have allowed us to innovate while focusing our priorities on purity, quality and safety.
About this strain
Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. Blue Widow plays against type, growing taller than most indicas and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.
